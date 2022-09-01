Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 17,886 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,043 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 17,886 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $897,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 422 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,781. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. UBS Group set a $312.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.00.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $210.81 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.59. The company has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

