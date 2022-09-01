Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 953.3% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 1,254.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Progressive Trading Down 1.3 %

Progressive Announces Dividend

NYSE PGR opened at $122.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a PE ratio of 87.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $128.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Progressive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

