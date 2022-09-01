Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $6.21 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 57,579 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,842,000 after buying an additional 42,848 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.15.

General Electric Price Performance

General Electric stock opened at $73.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $80.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.11. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. General Electric’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -7.55%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

