Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $3.63 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,120 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.5% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.71.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA opened at $197.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.71. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.72.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

