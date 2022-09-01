Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,970 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Analog Devices by 333.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Analog Devices by 132.7% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $151.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.50 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ADI. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.61.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

