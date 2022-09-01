Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 17,839 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Country Trust Bank raised its position in Cigna by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Cigna by 6,200.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,758 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CI opened at $283.45 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $293.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $86.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

