Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 30,919 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $143.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $180.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.08, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $148.04.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.09.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

