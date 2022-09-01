MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 393,801 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,025 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $17,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in General Motors by 218,225.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of General Motors by 295.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $469,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,872 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $89,428,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,237,794 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $491,541,000 after buying an additional 2,025,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $38.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

