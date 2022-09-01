MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 64,195 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,195 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $20,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 812,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,013,000 after buying an additional 761,375 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,005,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,976,000 after purchasing an additional 23,519 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.6 %

GILD opened at $63.47 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.61.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.