MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 59,472 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 197,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 59,472 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $23,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after buying an additional 4,007,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,487,578,000 after buying an additional 948,638 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,841,315,000 after buying an additional 1,250,416 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,398,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,735,778,000 after buying an additional 583,209 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,099,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,434,219,000 after buying an additional 517,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,464.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,273,103. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EW. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.19.

NYSE:EW opened at $90.10 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.82.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

