MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 41,369 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,369 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $18,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

D opened at $81.80 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.