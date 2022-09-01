MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 202,580 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,069,863 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,580 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $18,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.74.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

