MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,967 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,139 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $29,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.42.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock opened at $160.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.69. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

