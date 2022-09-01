MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 71,866 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 71,866 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $15,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 768.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $38.15 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $49.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average of $39.64. The company has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.04%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Benchmark raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.01.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

