MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,948 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $32,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,172,128,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Prologis by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,888,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,792 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,616,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,518,000 after acquiring an additional 797,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Prologis by 18,337.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,401,000 after acquiring an additional 554,878 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $124.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.20. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PLD shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.38.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

