Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

Methode Electronics Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MEI traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,661. Methode Electronics has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.20.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.10 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.82%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $308,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 396,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,281,991. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Methode Electronics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth $376,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the first quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 55.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

