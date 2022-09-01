Metal (MTL) Price Reaches $1.16

Metal (MTL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, Metal has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Metal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00005884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a total market capitalization of $77.44 million and $6.73 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008547 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00041488 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00083255 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000086 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00034896 BTC.

Game Tree (GTCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XMON (XMON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,285.26 or 1.38048578 BTC.

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | Reddit”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

