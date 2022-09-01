Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Holdings Cut by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,909,040 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 30,649 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.1% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Meta Platforms worth $869,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Maryland Capital Management raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 110,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,524,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after buying an additional 2,722,842 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 77,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,232,000 after buying an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 37,126 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.37.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.86. 562,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,732,063. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.10. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $435.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total value of $55,568.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total transaction of $55,568.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,276 shares of company stock worth $8,587,296 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

