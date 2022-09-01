Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Issues Earnings Results

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07), Yahoo Finance reports. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 921.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.77%.
Mesoblast Stock Up 8.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MESO traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $2.96. The company had a trading volume of 83,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 3.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51. Mesoblast has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on MESO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Mesoblast from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.
About Mesoblast
Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.
