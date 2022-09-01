Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Issues Earnings Results

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07), Yahoo Finance reports. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 921.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.77%.

Mesoblast Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MESO traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $2.96. The company had a trading volume of 83,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 3.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51. Mesoblast has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MESO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Mesoblast from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Mesoblast

About Mesoblast

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesoblast stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Mesoblast Limited ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,336 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Mesoblast were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.