Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stake Lessened by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,670 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,908,000 after acquiring an additional 23,885 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Medpace by 6.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 133.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MEDP shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 22,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $3,222,911.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,309 shares in the company, valued at $796,012,628.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,332. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.94 and a 52 week high of $231.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.20.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

