MediShares Reaches Market Capitalization of $410,823.00 (MDS)

MediShares (MDS) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, MediShares has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $410,823.00 and $23,316.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MediShares Coin Profile

MediShares (CRYPTO:MDS) is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org.

MediShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

