Medicalchain (MTN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $27,911.00

Medicalchain (MTN) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 1st. Medicalchain has a market cap of $586,828.70 and approximately $27,911.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Medicalchain has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Medicalchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Medicalchain alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,071.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,011.98 or 0.05093058 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00833051 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015477 BTC.

Medicalchain Coin Profile

Medicalchain’s genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. The official website for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en. Medicalchain’s official message board is medicalchain.com/en/news. Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Medicalchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Medicalchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Medicalchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Medicalchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Medicalchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Medicalchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.