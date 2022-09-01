McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Holdings Decreased by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,128 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,976,000 after purchasing an additional 269,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,505,000 after acquiring an additional 68,645 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in McKesson by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,965,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,096,000 after acquiring an additional 235,874 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in McKesson by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,098,000 after acquiring an additional 168,279 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,293,444.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total value of $1,455,794.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,598,096.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,293,444.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,455 shares of company stock worth $3,534,916 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson Increases Dividend

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $365.56. 11,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,930. The stock has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $193.89 and a twelve month high of $375.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $342.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCK. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.15.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.