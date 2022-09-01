Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $636.88

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 636.88 ($7.70) and last traded at GBX 650 ($7.85), with a volume of 21826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 665 ($8.04).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 686.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 729.92. The firm has a market cap of £331.90 million and a P/E ratio of -3,325.00.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers self-invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

