Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $319.37. 54,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,715,485. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $338.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.70. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

