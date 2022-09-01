Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,510,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,499 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.7% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Mastercard worth $539,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Down 1.4 %

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $319.99. 44,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,715,485. The firm has a market cap of $309.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $338.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.70.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

