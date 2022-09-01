MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.09-$3.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.19 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of MasTec to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of MasTec to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.18.

MasTec Price Performance

MTZ stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.34. The stock had a trading volume of 368,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,766. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.51. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. MasTec has a 52-week low of $62.64 and a 52-week high of $104.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 43.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,948,000 after acquiring an additional 390,531 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MasTec by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,049,000 after acquiring an additional 389,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,168,000 after purchasing an additional 134,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,859,000 after purchasing an additional 86,807 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

