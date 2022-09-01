MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.29-$1.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of MasTec to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.18.

MTZ stock opened at $80.50 on Thursday. MasTec has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $104.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.50.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 12.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

