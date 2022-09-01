Maryland Capital Management Trims Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Maryland Capital Management trimmed its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management owned 0.05% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 223,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 23,027 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 15,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,243,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:REET traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.08. 4,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,478. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average of $26.60. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $30.78.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.