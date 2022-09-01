Maryland Capital Management Sells 500 Shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS)

Maryland Capital Management lowered its stake in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF Price Performance

CWS traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.43. 804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.36. AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.06 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68.

