Maryland Capital Management Sells 411 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Maryland Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,776 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Qualys were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Qualys by 16.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 59.4% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Qualys to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.06. 4,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,652. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 59.34 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.48 and a 52 week high of $159.47.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $845,767.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,871,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total transaction of $954,591.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,650.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $845,767.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,871,978.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,388 shares of company stock valued at $5,933,947. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

