Maryland Capital Management Sells 27,579 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Maryland Capital Management lowered its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,579 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $387,395,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,376,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,981 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,427,600,000 after purchasing an additional 900,933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,847,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $430,474,000 after purchasing an additional 734,155 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,159,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,714,000 after acquiring an additional 668,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of TROW stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.51. 14,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,861. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.72 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.57.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.30.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.