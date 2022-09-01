Maryland Capital Management Sells 139 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Maryland Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,339 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Perficient were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. CWM LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 846.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 1,971.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Perficient in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Perficient to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Perficient from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.71.

Perficient Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ PRFT traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.79. 4,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.37 and a 12 month high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $222.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.07 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.01%. Perficient’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perficient

In related news, Director Romil Bahl acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,445.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,801.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Stories

