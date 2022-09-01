Maryland Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,583,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 16,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.02. The company had a trading volume of 134,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,631,948. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $158.02 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.51.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

