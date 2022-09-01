Maryland Capital Management Has $336,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Maryland Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Marriott International by 1,261.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.15.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR traded down $2.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.75. The stock had a trading volume of 43,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,231. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.53. The firm has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

