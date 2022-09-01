Maryland Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Maryland Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after buying an additional 9,901,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $522,697,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,560,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Fiserv by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,016,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 500,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.18 per share, with a total value of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.56. 93,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,482,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $118.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.59.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.25.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

