Maryland Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Maryland Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,957,000 after buying an additional 33,899 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 21.1% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 909,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,708,000 after buying an additional 158,452 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,832,000 after buying an additional 22,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,141,000 after buying an additional 19,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 18.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 405,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,428,000 after buying an additional 64,087 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

STAAR Surgical stock traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.83. 4,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 141.18 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $163.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.12 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 12.84%. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.78. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,958.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.83.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

