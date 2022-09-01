Maryland Capital Management Buys 815 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,633 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

LOW traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $193.85. 52,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,979,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.87 and its 200 day moving average is $200.72. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

