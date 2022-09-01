Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 618 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.08% of Diodes worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 157.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 310.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diodes stock opened at $71.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.29. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $113.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.56 and a 200-day moving average of $77.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $500.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.47 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $249,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,459.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $249,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,459.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Diodes to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

