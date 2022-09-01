Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 2,680 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 195,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,046,000 after acquiring an additional 33,341 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total transaction of $59,743.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total transaction of $59,743.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.55, for a total value of $390,789.75. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,150.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,219 shares of company stock worth $6,865,796 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:IT opened at $285.32 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.54. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.67.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.