Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 2,039 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,642,000. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $850,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Down 1.0 %

In other S&P Global news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other S&P Global news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $352.18 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $362.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.46.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

