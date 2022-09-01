Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSNC. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,734,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,289,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,333,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,861,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,690,000 after buying an additional 1,995,501 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,911,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,286,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,587,000 after acquiring an additional 908,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $55.76 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.59 and a one year high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

