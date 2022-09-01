Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Stock Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.07% of Enstar Group worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enstar Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Enstar Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Enstar Group during the first quarter worth about $56,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Enstar Group during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 34.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
Enstar Group Price Performance
Enstar Group Profile
Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enstar Group (ESGR)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.