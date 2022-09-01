Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $4.70 Million in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,820 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.08% of Littelfuse as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Littelfuse by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 30,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after buying an additional 20,561 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LFUS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Littelfuse Trading Down 0.4 %

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $237.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.95. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.31 and a 12-month high of $334.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $578,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,730,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.