Martingale Asset Management L P Has $8.20 Million Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 22,990 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $8,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 895,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,899,000 after purchasing an additional 421,405 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $961,000. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 30,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,886,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

Baxter International Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of BAX stock opened at $57.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.33 and a 200-day moving average of $71.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 58.00%.

About Baxter International

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.