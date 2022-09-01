Martingale Asset Management L P Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 864.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,340 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 67.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,830,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 22,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $34.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

