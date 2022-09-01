Martingale Asset Management L P Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 20.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 5.1% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 96.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Murphy USA by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

NYSE MUSA opened at $290.17 on Thursday. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.24 and a twelve month high of $303.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.04.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $2.88. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 463,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,326,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 463,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,326,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $327,814.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,155.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MUSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

