Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,713 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,414 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $1,265,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 281.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 109,911 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 81,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 447,217 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $94,953,000 after buying an additional 203,128 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.11.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $156.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.11, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $373,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,165,595.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $373,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,165,595.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,715,392 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

