Martingale Asset Management L P Buys Shares of 166,255 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 166,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.39.

KeyCorp Price Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

