Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $61.00

Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 61 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 61 ($0.74), with a volume of 521 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.75).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Marks Electrical Group Trading Down 5.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £61.92 million and a PE ratio of 2,083.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 74.69.

Marks Electrical Group Dividend Announcement

About Marks Electrical Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a GBX 0.67 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Marks Electrical Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

(Get Rating)

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an online electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances and consumer electronics. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

